Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 396,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

