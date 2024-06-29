Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 6,685,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,532. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.