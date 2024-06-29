Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,410 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $30,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,129. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

