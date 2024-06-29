Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys 1,585 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up 0.6% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCOW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. 162,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.29.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.