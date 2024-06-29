Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $303.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,905,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

