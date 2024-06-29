Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.82

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 224470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 387,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 91,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,511,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 393,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 307,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

