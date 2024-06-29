ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 1.2% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NOW traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $786.67. 1,721,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $161.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $726.55 and its 200-day moving average is $740.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

