Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Drops By 86.8%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of TTBKF stock remained flat at $15.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. 2020 Bulkers has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

