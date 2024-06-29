Short Interest in 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Drops By 86.8%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.
2020 Bulkers Price Performance
Shares of TTBKF stock remained flat at $15.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. 2020 Bulkers has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.31.
About 2020 Bulkers
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 2020 Bulkers
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.