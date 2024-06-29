Short Interest in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expands By 30.0%

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 424,400 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 21,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,535. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

