Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Grows By 363.7%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,061,500 shares, an increase of 363.7% from the May 31st total of 228,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Alstom Price Performance

Alstom stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Alstom has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Alstom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.0836 dividend. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA provides solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

