Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Grows By 50.2%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 420.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 112,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 190.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth $759,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

AIF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. 38,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,004. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

