Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 27.3%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ASM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ASM International

ASM International Stock Performance

ASMIY traded up $12.42 on Friday, hitting $764.12. 2,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $700.72 and its 200-day moving average is $619.17. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $788.03. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.63.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $2.5568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. ASM International’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.