Short Interest in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Expands By 80.3%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 732,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,022.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,876. The company has a market cap of $403.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $964.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $907.83. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

