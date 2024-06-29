Short Interest in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Increases By 155.7%

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 155.7% from the May 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AVGR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,440. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
