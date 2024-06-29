Short Interest in BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Drops By 90.9%

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYU remained flat at $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563. BAIYU has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter.

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

