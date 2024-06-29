Short Interest in Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Rises By 50.0%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCTF remained flat at $9.10 during trading on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter. Bancorp 34 had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

