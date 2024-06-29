Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Grows By 100.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bank of Communications Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of BCMXY stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.08. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

About Bank of Communications

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

