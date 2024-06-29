Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Increases By 100.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNY remained flat at $8.05 during midday trading on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Bank of Queensland Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of Queensland’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

