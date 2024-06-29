Short Interest in BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR) Drops By 68.3%

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (NASDAQ:BLCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 2.90% of BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 441. BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The BlackRock Large Cap Core ETF (BLCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of attractively valued large-cap equity securities selected through fundamental and quantitative analysis. It primarily holds US companies but may invest in foreign securities up to 25%.

