Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Declines By 31.8%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

