Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Decreases By 37.4%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

CARV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. 7,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

