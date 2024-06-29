Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Grows By 93.9%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,200 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 567,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,012.0 days.
Chervon Stock Performance
CHRHF stock remained flat at $2.57 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Chervon has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $4.01.
About Chervon
