Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Increases By 104.3%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the May 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CSUAY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.20. 14,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend

About China Shenhua Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.0538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.57%.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

