Short Interest in CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF) Declines By 33.3%

CoinShares International Limited (OTCMKTS:CNSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CoinShares International Stock Performance

Shares of CNSRF stock remained flat at C$5.71 on Friday. CoinShares International has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.92.

About CoinShares International

CoinShares International Limited engages in the digital assets and blockchain technology business. It offers Investment management and advisory services; and exchange traded products. The company was formerly known as Global Advisors (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to CoinShares International Limited in June 2020.

