Short Interest in Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Declines By 27.6%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

CNAF stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.20%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

