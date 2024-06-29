Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 80.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.
About Decibel Cannabis
