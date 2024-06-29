Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 80.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the May 31st total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DBCCF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 290,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,487. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

