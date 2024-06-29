Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Drops By 87.9%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the May 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of DDEJF stock remained flat at $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 43.19 and a current ratio of 43.19. Dundee has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

