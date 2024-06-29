Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Drops By 47.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.4 %
EDPFY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,037. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.