Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Drops By 47.3%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 1.4 %

EDPFY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,037. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $51.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

