Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Expands By 64.3%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

EnQuest Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Get EnQuest alerts:

About EnQuest

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company, explores, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, and Alba; and PM8/Seligi projects.

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.