Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Expands By 64.3%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
EnQuest Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. EnQuest has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.
About EnQuest
