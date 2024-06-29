Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Rises By 150.0%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGRO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. 6,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,853. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

