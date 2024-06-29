Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Decreases By 33.1%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Garden Stage Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of GSIW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,001. Garden Stage has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.
Garden Stage Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Garden Stage
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Garden Stage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garden Stage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.