Short Interest in Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Decreases By 33.1%

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Garden Stage Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of GSIW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,001. Garden Stage has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

Garden Stage Company Profile

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

