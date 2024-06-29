Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Decreases By 23.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

NASDAQ VINO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 14,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. Gaucho Group has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $73.74.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 210.57% and a negative net margin of 709.04%.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

