Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Rises By 178.4%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.95. 2,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.
Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
