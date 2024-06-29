Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Rises By 178.4%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 178.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global X Clean Water ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $16.95. 2,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

About Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF ( NASDAQ:AQWA Free Report ) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.93% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

