Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Increases By 134.8%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance
Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. Gores Holdings IX has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Gores Holdings IX
