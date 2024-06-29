Short Interest in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Increases By 200.0%

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IIJIY remained flat at $27.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 221. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Internet Initiative Japan will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.