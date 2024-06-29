Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Rises By 190.2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,200.5 days.

OTCMKTS KCDMF remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Friday. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

