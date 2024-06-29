Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Rises By 190.2%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, a growth of 190.2% from the May 31st total of 427,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,200.5 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS KCDMF remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Friday. 89 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $2.37.
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
