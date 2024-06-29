Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Grows By 4,663.6%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 4,663.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th.
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.
