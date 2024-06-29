Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Grows By 4,663.6%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 4,663.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Lonza Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 15,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Featured Articles

