Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Grows By 172.2%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 172.2% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JMM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.