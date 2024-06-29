Short Interest in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Declines By 31.0%

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,754,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,717. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

