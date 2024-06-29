Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Grows By 58.7%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,500 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 543,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Popular Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Popular stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $88.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,478. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79. Popular has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $93.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Popular by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 64.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

