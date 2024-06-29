Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Rises By 13,050.0%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 13,050.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RAFLF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Raffles Medical Group Company Profile

Raffles Medical Group Ltd provides integrated private healthcare services primarily in Singapore, Greater China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Japan. The company operates through Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, Investment Holdings, and Insurance Services segments. Its Raffles Hospital, a tertiary care hospital that offers a range of medical and surgical facilities include day angiography suites, operating theatres, delivery suites, intensive care unit, neonatal intensive care unit, radiology, clinical laboratory, and dental services.

