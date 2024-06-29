Short Interest in Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Rises By 13,050.0%

Raffles Medical Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 13,050.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RAFLF remained flat at $0.74 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $0.83.
Raffles Medical Group Company Profile
