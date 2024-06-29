Short Interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) Decreases By 89.6%

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the May 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ReShape Lifesciences Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ RSLS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 653,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. ReShape Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.66.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ReShape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 130.99% and a negative return on equity of 207.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ReShape Lifesciences

About ReShape Lifesciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:RSLS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.45% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.