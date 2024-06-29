Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Declines By 29.0%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,582,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 16,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,529.5 days.

Saipem Stock Up 19.1 %

OTCMKTS SAPMF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $2.56. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

