Short Interest in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Drops By 30.5%

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 87,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SHIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut Shimmick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Shimmick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 1st quarter valued at $3,243,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shimmick in the 4th quarter valued at $2,580,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.55. 17,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,854. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. Shimmick has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shimmick will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

