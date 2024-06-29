Short Interest in Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Rises By 32.2%

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.8 days.
Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SUSRF remained flat at $11.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
About Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ)
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.