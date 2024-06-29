Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Expands By 29.6%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taboola.com by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.