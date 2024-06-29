Short Interest in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Expands By 29.6%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TBLA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.00.
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
TBLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taboola.com
About Taboola.com
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
