Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 50.8%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTG traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 3,112,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. The Coretec Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, engages in developing, testing, and providing various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications.

