Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Declines By 31.2%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 61,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

Shares of DXYN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 40,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,006. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXYN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 3.00% of The Dixie Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.