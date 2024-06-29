Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Decreases By 23.1%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS TTNMF remained flat at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.18.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

