Short Interest in Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Decreases By 23.1%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TTNMF remained flat at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. Titanium Transportation Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.18.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
