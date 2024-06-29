Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expands By 7,025.5%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 7,025.5% from the May 31st total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 58.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 467,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 1,556,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.64) by $10.88. The company had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -82.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

